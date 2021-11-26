Polychain Monsters (PMON) Price Tops $12.75 on Exchanges

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. In the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. Polychain Monsters has a market cap of $43.49 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be purchased for about $12.75 or 0.00023744 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00044612 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00008681 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.21 or 0.00233116 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Polychain Monsters

Polychain Monsters (PMON) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters' total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

