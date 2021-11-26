Polygon (MATIC) Market Capitalization Hits $11.95 Billion

Polygon (CURRENCY:MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 26th. In the last week, Polygon has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. One Polygon coin can now be purchased for $1.71 or 0.00003123 BTC on exchanges. Polygon has a total market capitalization of $11.95 billion and $2.06 billion worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polygon alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00044077 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008772 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.84 or 0.00236453 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00088440 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00012165 BTC.

Polygon Profile

Polygon (CRYPTO:MATIC) is a coin. It launched on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,966,682,963 coins. The official website for Polygon is matic.network . Polygon’s official message board is medium.com/matic-network . The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/maticnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polygon’s official Twitter account is @maticnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Matic provides scalable, secure and instant transactions using sidechains based on an adapted implementation of Plasma framework for asset security and a decentralized network of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) validators. In short, it allows anyone to create scalable DApps while ensuring a superior user experience in a secure and decentralized manner. It has a working implementation for Ethereum on Ropsten Testnet. Matic intends to support other blockchains in the future which will enable it to provide interoperability features alongside offering scalability to existing public blockchains. Matic Network is expanding tech scope and mission and becoming Polygon — Ethereum’s Internet of Blockchains. Existing Matic solutions remain functional and high priority. All the existing Matic solutions and implementations, primarily Matic PoS Chain and Matic Plasma Chains, remain fully functional and will continue to be developed and grown as very important components of the Polygon ecosystem. These implementations will not be impacted or changed in any way, and no action is required from developers or end-users. The $MATIC token will continue to exist and will play an increasingly important role, securing the system and enabling governance. See the official announcement. Polygon is a easy-to-use platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its core component is Polygon SDK, a modular, flexible framework that supports building and connecting two major types of solutions:Secured chains (aka Layer 2 chains): Scaling solutions that rely on Ethereum for security instead of establishing their own validator pool. Stand-alone chains (aka Sidechains): Sovereign Ethereum sidechains, normally fully in charge of their own security, i.e. with their own validator pool. “

Polygon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polygon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polygon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polygon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polygon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.