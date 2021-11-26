Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 266.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of POOL. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pool by 207.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 280,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,848,000 after acquiring an additional 189,690 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth about $73,722,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 92.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 247,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,389,000 after purchasing an additional 118,755 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 10.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,553,000 after purchasing an additional 105,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Pool by 67.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 217,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,536,000 after purchasing an additional 87,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.26, for a total transaction of $11,445,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total transaction of $5,214,341.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on POOL. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $516.29.

Pool stock opened at $568.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $495.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $473.66. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $305.47 and a 1-year high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.87.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

