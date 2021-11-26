Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Tops One Day Volume of $2.08 Million

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 26th. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.27 or 0.00022556 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. Poolz Finance has a market cap of $36.43 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00065311 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00073750 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00099029 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,059.74 or 0.07461991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,381.82 or 0.99956242 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,968,359 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

