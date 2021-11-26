Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,886 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Porch Group worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRCH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Benchmark boosted their target price on Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Porch Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

Shares of PRCH stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Porch Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 3,800 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $73,682.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 322,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $2,333,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,447 shares of company stock valued at $3,820,627 in the last ninety days. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

