Portion (PRT) Trading Down 9.9% Over Last 7 Days

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. During the last week, Portion has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. Portion has a total market cap of $3.54 million and $28,528.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Portion coin can now be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00044972 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00008755 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.24 or 0.00233353 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Portion Coin Profile

Portion is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 337,320,405 coins. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt . Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Portion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Portion using one of the exchanges listed above.

