Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Stock Position Reduced by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 740,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,729 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.83% of Portland General Electric worth $34,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Portland General Electric by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,008,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,103,000 after purchasing an additional 199,142 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Portland General Electric by 15.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,138,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,689,000 after acquiring an additional 541,881 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Portland General Electric by 2.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,166,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,834,000 after acquiring an additional 55,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Portland General Electric by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,501,000 after acquiring an additional 91,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Portland General Electric by 2.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,253,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,743,000 after acquiring an additional 29,323 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on POR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

In related news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $264,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,436.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $50.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $40.14 and a 1-year high of $52.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.41.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 67.19%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

