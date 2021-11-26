Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.76. Power Integrations reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.32 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on POWI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.25.

In other news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $165,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,537,594.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $819,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,814,212 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 291.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 15,879 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the second quarter worth approximately $533,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 89.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 126,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,361,000 after buying an additional 59,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 75.0% in the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 129,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,597,000 after buying an additional 55,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

POWI traded down $2.72 on Friday, reaching $102.25. The company had a trading volume of 27,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,966. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.54 and a 200-day moving average of $92.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 0.97. Power Integrations has a one year low of $69.12 and a one year high of $110.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

