PowerPool (CVP) Price Hits $1.38 on Major Exchanges

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One PowerPool coin can currently be purchased for about $1.38 or 0.00002536 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PowerPool has a market capitalization of $48.96 million and approximately $6.01 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PowerPool has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

About PowerPool

CVP is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,544,686 coins. The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

