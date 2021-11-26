Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Trading Down 9.1%

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) traded down 9.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.64 and last traded at $16.72. 3,011 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 263,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.40.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $753.13 million and a PE ratio of -4.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.27.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.07). Analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 23,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $458,565.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.