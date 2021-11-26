Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) and Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Head to Head Comparison

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) and Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.7% of Intra-Cellular Therapies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of Precigen shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Intra-Cellular Therapies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.7% of Precigen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Intra-Cellular Therapies and Precigen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies -367.06% -44.88% -40.26% Precigen -109.91% -68.90% -24.44%

Volatility & Risk

Intra-Cellular Therapies has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precigen has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intra-Cellular Therapies and Precigen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies $22.81 million 155.57 -$227.01 million ($3.21) -13.57 Precigen $103.18 million 8.11 -$170.52 million ($0.57) -7.11

Precigen has higher revenue and earnings than Intra-Cellular Therapies. Intra-Cellular Therapies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Precigen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and Precigen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies 0 0 8 0 3.00 Precigen 0 0 5 0 3.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus target price of $49.71, suggesting a potential upside of 14.13%. Precigen has a consensus target price of $12.80, suggesting a potential upside of 216.05%. Given Precigen’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Precigen is more favorable than Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Summary

Precigen beats Intra-Cellular Therapies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS. The firm’s lead product candidate, ITI-007, is in clinical development as a first-in-class treatment for schizophrenia. It also includes pre-clinical programs that are focused on advancing drug candidates for the treatment of cognitive dysfunction, in both schizophrenia and Alzheimer’s disease and for disease modification and the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease. The company was founded by Paul Greengard and Sharon Mates on August 29, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics. The PGEN Therapeutics segment is advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. The ActoBio segment involves in pioneering a proprietary class of microbe-based biopharmaceuticals that enable expression and local delivery of disease-modifying therapeutics. The Trans Ova segment includes provides advanced reproductive technologies. The Human Biotherapeutics segment accelerated recognition of previously deferred revenue upon the mutual termination of a collaboration with Castle Creek in 2020. The company was founded by Thomas David Reed in 1998 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

