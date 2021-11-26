Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $129.02

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$129.02 and traded as low as C$127.05. Premium Brands shares last traded at C$127.18, with a volume of 29,756 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$148.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$149.00 to C$156.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$129.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$148.00.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of C$5.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$132.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$129.02.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Premium Brands Holdings Co. will post 5.6000001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.635 dividend. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 90.50%.

Premium Brands Company Profile (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.