Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.15

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.15 and traded as high as C$17.83. Pretium Resources shares last traded at C$17.62, with a volume of 86,505 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cormark reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Pretium Resources to a “hold” rating and set a C$18.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pretium Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.81.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.27.
In other news, Director David Smith sold 2,000 shares of Pretium Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.02, for a total value of C$26,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$305,983.02.
About Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG)
Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.
