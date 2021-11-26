Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.15

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.15 and traded as high as C$17.83. Pretium Resources shares last traded at C$17.62, with a volume of 86,505 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cormark reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Pretium Resources to a “hold” rating and set a C$18.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pretium Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.81.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.27.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$184.88 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 1.0599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Smith sold 2,000 shares of Pretium Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.02, for a total value of C$26,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$305,983.02.

About Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

