Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stake in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Allakos were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLK. State Street Corp boosted its position in Allakos by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,117,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,433,000 after buying an additional 225,146 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Allakos by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,417,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,747,000 after buying an additional 130,995 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Allakos by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 247,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,112,000 after buying an additional 127,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Allakos during the second quarter worth about $9,254,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allakos by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,001,000 after purchasing an additional 105,503 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALLK. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.09.

In related news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 34.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $81.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.31. Allakos Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.41 and a 52 week high of $157.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 0.71.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04). Analysts anticipate that Allakos Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

