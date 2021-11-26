Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 17,060 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,060 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.17% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 41,825 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 15,011 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $110,838.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 71,210 shares of company stock worth $1,830,004 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRNX stock opened at $27.48 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.59.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

