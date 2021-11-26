Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stock Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 74.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 59,461 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,949,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,188,000 after buying an additional 44,365 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,507,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,871,000 after buying an additional 133,051 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 45.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,099,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,618,000 after purchasing an additional 971,294 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,262,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,964,000 after purchasing an additional 37,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 40.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,857,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,055,000 after purchasing an additional 531,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTSI opened at $76.42 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $79.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 144.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $155.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 1,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $80,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 20,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,251,599.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 378,608 shares of company stock worth $25,730,002 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTSI. Barclays lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.57.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

