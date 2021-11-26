Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 26.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after buying an additional 36,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 200,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

AQUA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

NYSE AQUA opened at $46.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.72, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $49.38.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.20 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

