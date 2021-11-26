Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 99.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,542,664 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DNB. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the second quarter valued at $320,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the second quarter valued at $395,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 8.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 19,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at $410,000. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNB opened at $18.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.90 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.69.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $541.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

