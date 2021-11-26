Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,589 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.08% of Mack-Cali Realty worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLI. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 27.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mack-Cali Realty alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mack-Cali Realty from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

NYSE CLI opened at $18.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.54. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Mack-Cali Realty Profile

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Mack-Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack-Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.