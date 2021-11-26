Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 5,937 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ONEM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 33.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $200,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEM stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.36.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.16). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $68,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ONEM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $55.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.27.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

