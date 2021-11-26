Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,708 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.09% of Redwood Trust worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 229,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 74,610 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 454.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 45,527 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,366,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwood Trust stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.91. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.45.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 61.49% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RWT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.61.

Redwood Trust Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

