Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 15,686 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,686 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.07% of Service Properties Trust worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 46.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 190,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 14.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,962,000 after purchasing an additional 85,581 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,647,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 165.2% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 66,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 41,630 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,377,000. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SVC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley raised Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of Service Properties Trust stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.63. Service Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $15.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 25.52% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Service Properties Trust will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.36%.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

