Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 200,213 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 84.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200,213 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 3.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 8.9% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 2.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in HollyFrontier in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 84.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HFC stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day moving average is $32.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 2.49%. HollyFrontier’s revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.56 per share, with a total value of $691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HollyFrontier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

