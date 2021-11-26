Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 116,542 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,938 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,542 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $67,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 6.1% during the third quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,051 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 20.0% during the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 98.8% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 59,296 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.15.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $3.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.27. 444,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,281,219. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $146.29 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.43 billion, a PE ratio of 138.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.