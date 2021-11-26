Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 208,214 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 658,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,214 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $33,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,775,000 after buying an additional 3,775,572 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,523,000 after buying an additional 8,321,334 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,534 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,515,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,862,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,700,000 after buying an additional 288,952 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.08. 251,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,276,833. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.98. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $53.49.

