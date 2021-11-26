Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 53.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 72,742 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $71,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,520,000. Ratan Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 74,701 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $22,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $750,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 84,027 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

In other Facebook news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.84, for a total value of $40,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,815,813 shares of company stock valued at $631,347,024. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB stock traded down $7.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $333.38. 410,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,609,982. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

