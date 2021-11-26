Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 11,324 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,324 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $61,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Camden National Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 38,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $10.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $276.37. The company had a trading volume of 152,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,379. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $216.18 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $276.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.06.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

