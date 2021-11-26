Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 116,982 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,982 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.30% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $47,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 173,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,377,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.5% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 46,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,362,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,907,000 after purchasing an additional 51,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 34.3% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter.

SCHG traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,210. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.11 and a 200 day moving average of $149.60. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $121.20 and a 1 year high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

