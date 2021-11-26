Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 117,950 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,950 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $35,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.10. 7,692,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.95 and a 200 day moving average of $76.07. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

