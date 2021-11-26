Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 46,189 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,953 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,189 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $43,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Amundi acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $680,292,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 205.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,947,717 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $779,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,783 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 311.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $649,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,831,807,000 after purchasing an additional 838,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $11.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $438.81. 68,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,940,181. The firm has a market cap of $413.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $320.35 and a twelve month high of $466.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $418.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $477.35.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.