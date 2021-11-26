Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 389,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 60,356 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.7% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $106,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,618,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 97,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,431,000 after purchasing an additional 20,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $5.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $300.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,591. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $226.77 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $290.99 and its 200-day moving average is $277.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

