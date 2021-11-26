Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,430 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 25,319 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $75,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,055,683,000 after purchasing an additional 334,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,574,365,000 after purchasing an additional 31,814 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,491,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,052,696,000 after purchasing an additional 239,826 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,992,305,000 after purchasing an additional 343,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $754.40.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $18.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,097.24. 234,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,910,182. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $947.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $761.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.72, for a total value of $23,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,780 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $2,093,062.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,571,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,388,274. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

