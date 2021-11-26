Private Advisor Group LLC Has $157.05 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,043 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $157,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $5.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $315.91. The company had a trading volume of 33,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,639. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $307.68 and a 200 day moving average of $294.92. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $239.41 and a one year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

