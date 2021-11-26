Private Advisor Group LLC Has $191.99 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,691 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $191,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after buying an additional 23,882,446 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,710,000 after buying an additional 1,118,609 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,428,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,645,000 after purchasing an additional 922,836 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $10.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $461.13. The company had a trading volume of 343,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,253,960. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $475.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $453.64 and a 200 day moving average of $441.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

