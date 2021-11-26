Private Advisor Group LLC Has $53.18 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 55,638 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $53,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 38.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.11.

Visa stock traded down $6.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,681,419. The company has a market capitalization of $383.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.81 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,866 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

