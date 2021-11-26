Private Advisor Group LLC Has $74.93 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,019,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,510 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $74,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,928,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,429,000 after buying an additional 626,600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,078,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,703,000 after buying an additional 206,511 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,717,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,411,000 after buying an additional 52,972 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,666,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,312,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,599,000 after buying an additional 29,788 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $77.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,233,682 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.38 and a 200-day moving average of $75.41.

