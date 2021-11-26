Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 73.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,057 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $36,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Shares of BSV traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $81.32. 20,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,754,814. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.01. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.00 and a 1 year high of $82.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

