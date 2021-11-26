Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 44,686 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 564.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,686 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.38% of Alleghany worth $32,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $950,555,000 after acquiring an additional 76,736 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Alleghany by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 535,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $357,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,297 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alleghany by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,803,000 after acquiring an additional 19,201 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Alleghany by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 288,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alleghany by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,554,000 after acquiring an additional 12,369 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Y traded down $27.25 on Friday, reaching $673.05. The company had a trading volume of 361 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,532. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $660.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $672.79. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $563.47 and a 52-week high of $737.89.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.60) by $3.34. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on Y shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Alleghany in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

