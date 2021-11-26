Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,868 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $32,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,720,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,283,443,000 after purchasing an additional 811,220 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 140.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,208,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,763,000 after buying an additional 706,041 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $155,228,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 250.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,581,000 after buying an additional 444,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $120,733,000. 35.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $9.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $348.32. The stock had a trading volume of 641,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,669. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $294.75 and a twelve month high of $365.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.61.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

