Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,103,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,889 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 1.30% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $156,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLG. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.1% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.04. The company had a trading volume of 79,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,918. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $42.22 and a 12-month high of $55.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.00 and its 200-day moving average is $51.49.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.