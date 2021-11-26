Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) versus Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) and Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Private Bancorp of America alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Private Bancorp of America and Banco Macro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Private Bancorp of America 0 0 1 0 3.00 Banco Macro 0 0 0 0 N/A

Private Bancorp of America presently has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.41%. Given Private Bancorp of America’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Private Bancorp of America is more favorable than Banco Macro.

Profitability

This table compares Private Bancorp of America and Banco Macro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Private Bancorp of America 25.59% N/A N/A Banco Macro 9.44% 11.10% 2.27%

Volatility and Risk

Private Bancorp of America has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Macro has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Private Bancorp of America and Banco Macro’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Private Bancorp of America $62.25 million 2.43 $10.71 million $3.23 8.36 Banco Macro $2.55 billion 0.35 $371.39 million $3.31 4.17

Banco Macro has higher revenue and earnings than Private Bancorp of America. Banco Macro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Private Bancorp of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Private Bancorp of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of Banco Macro shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. Through its bank subsidiary, it provides deposit and loan services. It also specializes in making loans on commercial real estate, as well as small to mid-sized business loans. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Commercial, Small Business Administration (SBA), and Consumer. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for Private Bancorp of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Private Bancorp of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.