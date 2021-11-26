Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) COO Parth Mehrotra Sells 157,929 Shares

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) COO Parth Mehrotra sold 157,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $4,374,633.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Parth Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

On Tuesday, November 9th, Parth Mehrotra sold 7,500 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $232,200.00.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Parth Mehrotra sold 5,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $127,550.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.71. 573,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,561. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $50.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.06.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRVA shares. Cowen started coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Truist reduced their target price on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,353,890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $291,754,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $124,562,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $109,079,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Privia Health Group by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,864,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,928,000 after purchasing an additional 739,298 shares during the last quarter. 53.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.