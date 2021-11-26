Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) EVP Sells $800,807.00 in Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 28,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $800,807.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Privia Health Group stock traded down $1.71 on Friday, hitting $23.71. The company had a trading volume of 573,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,561. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $50.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PRVA. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRVA. Eagle Health Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,260,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,344,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,776,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,586,000. 53.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

