Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Major Shareholder Pamplona Capital Partners Iii, Sells 1,791,175 Shares

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) major shareholder Pamplona Capital Partners Iii, sold 1,791,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $49,615,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Privia Health Group stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.76. 16,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,471. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.12.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRVA. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Truist lowered their price objective on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRVA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,353,890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,754,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,562,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,079,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.