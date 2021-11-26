Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 5,485 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 502.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.65.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $66,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $124.56 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $121.67 and a one year high of $220.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.15 and a 200-day moving average of $170.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.