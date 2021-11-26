Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $9.26 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,841 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.4% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 23.0% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 179,632 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,352,000 after acquiring an additional 33,621 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,076 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 107,504 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,346,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 694,622 shares of company stock worth $230,826,252 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price objective (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $337.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.00. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $209.11 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

