Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 3,461 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,158,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,716,000 after buying an additional 66,100 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,071,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,842,000 after buying an additional 64,717 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 493,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,696,000 after buying an additional 86,440 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 209,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,899,000 after buying an additional 17,679 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 71.3% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 124,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after buying an additional 51,628 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TFI opened at $51.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.55 and its 200 day moving average is $51.94. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.23 and a 12-month high of $52.67.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

