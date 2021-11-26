Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson Sells 8,130 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 8,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $441,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Progyny alerts:

On Wednesday, November 17th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $527,788.80.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $526,289.40.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $511,462.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $505,547.70.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $489,304.20.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total transaction of $486,222.10.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $474,560.10.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $461,898.50.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $513,377.90.

PGNY traded down $2.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.07. 436,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,917. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 56.69 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.78 and its 200 day moving average is $57.74. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,787,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,422 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,920,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,534,000 after purchasing an additional 900,432 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,197,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,637,000 after purchasing an additional 777,703 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,929,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,820,000 after purchasing an additional 406,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,725,000 after purchasing an additional 513,460 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.