Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stake Raised by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,479 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.38% of Progyny worth $19,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new position in Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $53.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.21 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.74. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PGNY. Citigroup cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.43.

In other news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $2,858,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $527,788.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 597,943 shares of company stock valued at $35,489,546 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

