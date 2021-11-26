Project Inverse Market Cap Reaches $609,581.04 (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. During the last week, Project Inverse has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Project Inverse coin can now be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Project Inverse has a total market cap of $609,581.04 and approximately $216,940.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00064434 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00079937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.48 or 0.00107362 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,093.99 or 0.07516129 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,411.28 or 0.99893278 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 65,242,445 coins and its circulating supply is 42,438,996 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using US dollars.

